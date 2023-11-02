Burwell woman gets 2 years probation for driving car into bait shop

BURWELL, Neb. (KSNB) - On Thursday, a Garfield County judge sentenced a Burwell woman convicted of crashing in to a bait shop this spring.

The judge sentenced Tammy Melling, 43, to two years probation, one year suspended driver’s license, as well as a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail if she doesn’t meet the terms of her probation. She was also ordered to pay restitution to the owner of Dad’s Calamus East bait shop.

Garfield County Court records showed that on May 8, Melling was driving a vehicle on Highway 96 at 102 mph while under the influence and crashed into the bait shop resulting in a loss of over $5,000.

In August, Melling pleaded no contest and was convicted on two counts of no proof of insurance, attempting a felony, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident - all misdemeanors. In exchange, charges of DUI first offense, reckless driving, speeding and failure to use a seat belt were dropped.

Local4 spoke with the bait shop owner days after the crash.

Owner Chris Scudder said it’s something he could hardly believe. The crash caused severe damage to the building, taking out the gas pump, a pole and destroying nearly everything inside.

