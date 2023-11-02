Gothenburg pulls out gritty comeback win to advance to state semi-finals

The Swedes squared off with the Trojans in the opening round of volleyball state tournament play
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes volleyball team entered the 2023 Class C1 state volleyball tournament relatively unchallenged.

The Swedes held a record of 32-2, with their two lone losses coming to second-seed Minden. In Gothenburg’s other 32 games, they dropped just two sets.

On Wednesday against the six-seed Platteview Trojans, the Swedes dropped two sets by the early afternoon.

Gothenburg were in uncharted waters, one set away from their season ending.

“This is a team I’ll never count out, we just had to keep fighting,” said Gothenburg volleyball head coach Bryson Mahlberg.

The Swedes battled back in the fourth set, winning, 25-22, setting up the winner-take-all fifth set.

For the first time all day, Gothenburg took an early lead in the set, eventually fending off a late Trojans advance to win 15-11.

“It’s a testament to their mental fortitude and toughness, I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Mahlberg.

With the win, the Swedes advance to the semi-finals where they will face Minden on Friday at 3 p.m.

