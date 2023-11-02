Man connected to stolen car bites K-9 officer during arrest in Lincoln County

Roman Reyes
Roman Reyes(Lincoln County Jail)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A man is in custody after he wrecked a stolen car, hid in a cornfield and then bit a K-9 officer during his arrest, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Lincoln County deputies were dispatched to West Stark Road, northwest of Hershey, Wednesday at noon after receiving a report of an abandoned vehicle in a pasture.

People who live in the area told deputies they saw the vehicle there earlier that day as well as a man walking nearby, but he ran away when they approached him.

LCSO said the vehicle, found disabled in a small washout, had been stolen from Bridge Street Auto in North Platte.

With the help of the Nebraska State Patrol, they finally found the man near Birdwood Creek but he refused to come out of the field.

After pepper balls were unsuccessful in getting the man to come out, they sent in an NSP K-9.

Sheriff Jerome Kramer said the man bit the K-9 on the face during the struggle.

The man, identified as 38-year-old Roman Reyes, was treated for bite injuries from the K-9 at the hospital. The K-9 did not require medical attention.

Reyes was charged with theft, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and harassing a police animal.

LCSO said they believe Reyes was under the influence of drugs at the time and has had multiple contacts with law enforcement in the past.

