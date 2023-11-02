Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment celebrates 40 years in business and new location

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment held an open house Thursday at their new location, 2719 Halligan Dr., in North Platte.

Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment has spent over 20 years in downtown North Platte and plans to retain its building across from the North 40 in the Canteen District but primary operations will be moved to their new location near Interstate 80.

In addition, Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment is celebrating 40 years in business. “I just want to thank everybody for being here today and thank the community for all the support we’ve had for 40 years. We’ve always enjoyed working with everybody here in the North Platte region and we’ve been blessed all these years,” said Conrad Burhman with Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment.

Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment serves most of the State of Nebraska along with Eastern Colorado, Eastern Wyoming, and parts of South Dakota and Kansas.

