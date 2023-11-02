New art exhibit coming to Prairie Arts Center in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A new art exhibit entitled Ra•ku by Eric Stearns is coming to the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte starting Friday.

The exhibit is of Stearns’ ceramic work, in which he fires a clay object at a low temperature and then carves holes in it with an Exacto knife. The objects are also brightly painted.

Stearns said that he has always had a passion for art and color, but it wasn’t until one of his teachers told him he would never make it in the art world that he really took his work seriously.

“Growing up on a farm and ranch, you work sun up to sun down, you learn work ethic,” Stearns said. “If someone doubts me I’m going to prove them wrong, and I’m not saying that as a bad thing. It was the right motivation that I needed and maybe I just needed to do something different.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.