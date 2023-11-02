Nice and Seasonable conditions are in store for the area over the next few days

Throughout the next couple of days, temperatures will be on the milder side and we will remain quiet as well.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Mother nature is giving us nice and seasonable temperatures over the next few days, which fits the description each day, “The Perfect Fall Day.”

High pressure continues to dominate the area, and with us being on the backend of the feature, this will give us temperatures near normal for this time of year Thursday into the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s over the next 4 days, with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies and breezy winds around 5 to 15 to near 20 mph. Don’t forget to turn those clocks back an hour this Saturday due to Daylight Saving Time ending.

Stunning and Fall like conditions across the area during the next 4 days
Stunning and Fall like conditions across the area during the next 4 days(Andre Brooks)

As we head into the night Sunday into the day Monday, a weak cold front will be pushing into the area. This will drop temperatures into the 50s Monday into Wednesday, with rain chances arriving Wednesday due to some wrap around moisture pushing into the area by that time.

