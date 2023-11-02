North Platte’s District 177 taking shape with new restaurants and retailers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - District 177 confirmed on Thursday that many new businesses have officially signed up to come to North Platte including T.J. Maxx, Five Below, Rib and Chop Montana Steak House, 7 Brew in addition to storage units.

Five Below and T.J. Maxx are slated to go into the old Herbergers store. Rib and Chop will be moving into the building just west of the Heartland Flats, along with Riddle’s Jewelry. The old JCPenney building is where Rev Development is planning to build their own storage units.

Target has said that North Platte is too far away from any of their distribution centers to put a store. Other big box retailers have said similar things, and also expressed concern about the lack of buildings with adequate parking across North Platte.

There are more units waiting to be filled as well as more buildings to be built.

