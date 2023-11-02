Not enough money is being spent on climate, UN report says

FILE - The UN says the world is not spending enough money on climate.
FILE - The UN says the world is not spending enough money on climate.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We are not spending enough money to prepare vulnerable countries for natural disasters caused by climate change, according to a United Nations report published Thursday.

The U.N. Environment Programme’s Annual Adaption Gap Report says the impacts of climate change are accelerating while measures to adapt to climate change in the developing world are slowing. This is leaving billions of people increasingly vulnerable to extreme heat, worsening storms and sea level rise.

The estimated costs to fully prepare low-income nations for the worst effects of a rapidly heating planet are now at least 10 times greater than the amount of money currently flowing to these regions.

The report shows the world can still prevent the mounting economic toll from climate disasters.

The issue is expected to be a key sticking point in climate negotiations at the COP 28 talks in Dubai this December.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
Family identifies pilot killed in southwest Nebraska plane crash
Union Pacific implementing layoffs, largely in management
Kimball motel owner arrested after guest shot
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Pleasant Dale were shut down following a pursuit Monday...
Man shot and killed by Seward County Deputy on I-80 identified
Members of the North Platte Pickleball community play for the first time at the Pickleball...
Axes & Aces prepares to open in North Platte

Latest News

Under the proposed method, the inmate would be forced to breathe only nitrogen, depriving them...
Alabama can execute inmate with nitrogen gas, state’s highest court says
FILE - Workers toil to clear rail cars that derailed and collapsed a bridge over Interstate 25...
Investigators focus on railway inspection practices after fatal Colorado train derailment
Duane "Keffe D" Davis appears in court Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. Davis has been...
Ex-gang leader charged in Tupac Shakur killing pleads not guilty in Las Vegas
Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Trial testimony reveals gambling giant Bally’s paid $60 million to take over Trump’s NYC golf course
FILE - Celine Dion was seen at an NHL hockey game Monday night between the Vegas Golden Knights...
Celine Dion makes rare public appearance, first in nearly 4 years