Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for aiming laser pointer at OPD helicopter

Omaha Police air unit was on patrol at the time; pilot was startled but no injuries were reported
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha Police Department helicopter(Bell Textron Inc.)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was sentenced in federal court this week for aiming a laser pointer at the police helicopter in October 2021.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian Buescher sentenced Richard Detty, 34, to 15 months in federal prison, which does not offer parole. Upon his release, Detty will then be on supervised release for two years.

Detty faced a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison with three years of supervised release; and a fine of up to $250,000.

Richard Detty
Richard Detty(Omaha Police Department)

Court documents state that Detty was outside his Omaha workplace, Skinner Baking Co., at about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 24, 2021, when he aimed a laser pointer at a helicopter flying about 1,300 feet overhead.

“It was the Omaha Police Department helicopter, which was on patrol at the time,” Thursday’s release states. “The beam illuminated the helicopter’s cockpit. The pilot was startled but maintained level flight, and neither the pilot nor the observer in the helicopter were injured.”

According to court documents filed in August, another person in the helicopter was able to determine the source of the green light using a video camera, a forward-looking infrared camera, and a map overlay.

Officers were then dispatched to the baking company to investigate.

“They explained the situation to a manager, who said he knew of an individual who had a green laser light,” the documents state.

Detty later told police that he had been outside on a smoke break and was messing with a laser he used for work. He said he was checking how far the laser would reach, pointing it at far-away buildings, and “kinda had it in the air a little bit.”

He let police take the laser pointer, according to the court records.

Investigators determined that the laser pointer had been angled about 44 degrees when it shone into the helicopter cockpit, but that there were no tall buildings nearby that were in the direction of the helicopter.

“There is no evidence to show that Defendant had specific knowledge of the risk to the helicopter from illuminating it with a laser pointer,” the court documents state.

