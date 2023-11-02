Minden woman killed in Wednesday morning crash

KEARNEY COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB)- Kearney County authorities Thursday said 41-year-old Katherine Nuttelman died in a car crash that happened Wednesday.

The Kearney County Sheriff’s Office said Nuttelman was killed in the crash that morning near a county road intersection about six miles north of Minden.

The sheriff’s office said 29-year-old Nicholas Bailey of Minden was driving a 2003 PT Cruiser when he lost control, went into the west ditch where the car rolled and struck a utility pole. Nuttelman was dead at the scene. Bailey was taken to Kearney County Hospital in Minden with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said Bailey was wearing a seat belt, but Nuttelman was not.

The Kearney County Sheriff and the Kearney County Attorney are still investigating the accident. Minden Police and the Minden Fire Department were also on the scene Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.