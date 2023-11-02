Minden woman killed in Wednesday morning crash

(MGN | MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB)- Kearney County authorities Thursday said 41-year-old Katherine Nuttelman died in a car crash that happened Wednesday.

The Kearney County Sheriff’s Office said Nuttelman was killed in the crash that morning near a county road intersection about six miles north of Minden.

The sheriff’s office said 29-year-old Nicholas Bailey of Minden was driving a 2003 PT Cruiser when he lost control, went into the west ditch where the car rolled and struck a utility pole. Nuttelman was dead at the scene. Bailey was taken to Kearney County Hospital in Minden with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said Bailey was wearing a seat belt, but Nuttelman was not.

The Kearney County Sheriff and the Kearney County Attorney are still investigating the accident. Minden Police and the Minden Fire Department were also on the scene Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
Family identifies pilot killed in southwest Nebraska plane crash
Union Pacific implementing layoffs, largely in management
Kimball motel owner arrested after guest shot
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Pleasant Dale were shut down following a pursuit Monday...
Man shot and killed by Seward County Deputy on I-80 identified
Members of the North Platte Pickleball community play for the first time at the Pickleball...
Axes & Aces prepares to open in North Platte

Latest News

Roman Reyes
Man connected to stolen car bites K-9 officer during arrest in Lincoln County
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for aiming laser pointer at OPD helicopter
Lauren Daigle announces the spring 2024 leg of The Kaleidoscope Tour.
Lauren Daigle to make stop in Lincoln in 2024 for ‘The Kaleidoscope Tour’
In one of our #Newsmakers segments today, Cowboy Christmas is returning to town this weekend!!
Newsmakers Cowboy Christmas