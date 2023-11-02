THURSDAY: NSAA State Volleyball scores and highlights

Overton swept Central Valley in the NSAA State Volleyball Class D2 quarterfinals on Thursday,...
Overton swept Central Valley in the NSAA State Volleyball Class D2 quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.(Mason Kern/KSNB Local4 | Mason Kern/KSNB Local4)
By 10/11 NOW and Mason Kern
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. - The 2023 NSAA State Volleyball Championships are underway in Lincoln.

Matches started Wednesday and will conclude Saturday.

Check back throughout the day for updated scores and highlights.

View championship brackets here.

CLASS C2

(1) Lincoln Lutheran vs. (8) Summerland, 5 p.m.

(2) Clarkson/Leigh vs. (7) Crofton, 5 p.m.

(3) Oakland-Craig vs. (6) Humphrey/LHF, 7 p.m.

(4) Yutan vs. (5) Elmwood-Murdock, 7 p.m.

CLASS D1

(1) Guardian Angels CC vs. (8) Burwell, 1 p.m.

(2) Southwest vs. (7) Elgin Public/Pope John, 1 p.m.

(3) St. Mary’s vs. (6) Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 3 p.m.

(4) Bruning-Davenport/Shickley vs. (5) Amherst, 3 p.m.

CLASS D2

FINAL: (1) Cambridge 3, (8) Shelton 1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19)

FINAL: (2) Overton 3, (7) Central Valley 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-12)

(3) Meridian vs. (6) Stuart, 11 a.m.

(4) Wallace vs. (5) Wynot, 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

