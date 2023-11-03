102-year-old chocolate lover celebrates birthday with family, friends and cake

Midlands woman celebrates 102 birthday with chocolate cake
Mae Bell Crumpton celebrated turning 102 years old on Thursday.(WIS News 10 viewer)
By WIS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman celebrated her 102nd birthday this week.

WIS reports that Charleston resident Mae Bell Crumpton turned 102 on Thursday.

Her family said she has a great sense of humor and loves to laugh. She also loves her church and chocolate.

Crumpton celebrated her birthday with family, friends, and of course a chocolate cake.

The 102-year-old has been a member of the Zion Canaan Baptist Church for over 60 years. She has nieces and nephews who reside in South Carolina, North Carolina and New Jersey.

