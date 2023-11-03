Cambridge avoids scare, moves on to state volleyball semi-finals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The top-seed Cambridge Trojans squared off with the eight-seed Shelton Bulldogs in the opening round of the Class D2 state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.

Coming into the tournament, the Trojans had a record of 26-4.

Cambridge took control winning the first set, 25-18.

Shelton showed resiliency coming back to win the second set, 25-21, to even the match at one set a piece.

In the third set, the Trojans reasserted their dominance, winning the set with a resounding 25-15 result.

With the chance to clinch the victory, Cambridge won the next set, 25-19 to advance.

The Trojans were led by junior middle hitter Erin Johnson, who had 28 kills.

Senior outside hitter Jalen Kent also added 20 kills for Cambridge.

The Trojans now advance to the volleyball state tournament semi-finals, where Cambridge will face 5-seed Wynot at 9 a.m. on Friday.

