Elgin/Pope John upsets Southwest in five set thriller

The Wolfpack and Roughriders faced off in the quarterfinals in Class D1
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Southwest Roughriders were the two-seed heading into the D1 state volleyball tournament in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Southwest were paired against seven-seed Elgin/Pope John.

The Wolfpack jumped out to an early lead after taking the first two sets over the Roughriders, 25-23 and 26-24.

Southwest charged back winning sets three and four, to tie the match at two sets a piece.

Much like earlier in the afternoon, the Wolfpack took control and never relented.

Elgin/Pope John won set five, 15-10. The Roughriders are eliminated from the state tournament and the Wolfpack advance to the semi-finals to face SEM on Friday at 11 a.m.

