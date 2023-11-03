FRIDAY: NSAA State Volleyball scores and highlights

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA State Volleyball Championships are underway in Lincoln.

Matches started Wednesday and will conclude Saturday.

Check back throughout the day for updated scores and highlights.

View championship brackets here.

CLASS A

(4) Omaha Westside vs. (8) Papillion-La Vista, 5 p.m.

(2) Lincoln Southwest vs. (6) Bellevue West, 7 p.m.

CLASS B

(1) Norris vs. (4) Bennington, 5 p.m.

(2) Elkhorn North vs. (3) Omaha Skutt Catholic, 7 p.m.

CLASS C1

(1) Kearney Catholic vs. (5) Pierce, 1 p.m.

(2) Minden vs. (3) Gothenburg, 3 p.m.

CLASS C2

(1) Lincoln Lutheran vs. (5) Elmwood-Murdock, 1 p.m.

(2) Clarkson/Leigh vs. (3) Oakland-Craig, 3 p.m.

CLASS D1

FINAL: (5) Amherst 3, (1) Guardian Angels Central Catholic 0 (31-29, 25-21, 25-21)

(6) Sumner-Eddyville-Miller vs. (7) Elgin Public/Pope John, 11 a.m.

CLASS D2

FINAL: (1) Cambridge 3 vs. (5) Wynot 1 (25-17, 25-20, 15-25, 25-21)

(2) Overton vs. (3) Meridian, 11 a.m.

