FRIDAY: NSAA State Volleyball scores and highlights

Amherst volleyball upset GACC in a sweep to advance to the Class D1 championship match
Amherst volleyball upset GACC in a sweep to advance to the Class D1 championship match(Mason Kern/KSNB Local4 | Mason Kern/KSNB Local4)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA State Volleyball Championships are underway in Lincoln.

Matches started Wednesday and will conclude Saturday.

Check back throughout the day for updated scores and highlights.

View championship brackets here.

CLASS A

(4) Omaha Westside vs. (8) Papillion-La Vista, 5 p.m.

(2) Lincoln Southwest vs. (6) Bellevue West, 7 p.m.

CLASS B

(1) Norris vs. (4) Bennington, 5 p.m.

(2) Elkhorn North vs. (3) Omaha Skutt Catholic, 7 p.m.

CLASS C1

(1) Kearney Catholic vs. (5) Pierce, 1 p.m.

(2) Minden vs. (3) Gothenburg, 3 p.m.

CLASS C2

(1) Lincoln Lutheran vs. (5) Elmwood-Murdock, 1 p.m.

(2) Clarkson/Leigh vs. (3) Oakland-Craig, 3 p.m.

CLASS D1

FINAL: (5) Amherst 3, (1) Guardian Angels Central Catholic 0 (31-29, 25-21, 25-21)

(6) Sumner-Eddyville-Miller vs. (7) Elgin Public/Pope John, 11 a.m.

CLASS D2

FINAL: (1) Cambridge 3 vs. (5) Wynot 1 (25-17, 25-20, 15-25, 25-21)

(2) Overton vs. (3) Meridian, 11 a.m.

Overton swept Central Valley in the NSAA State Volleyball Class D2 quarterfinals on Thursday,...

THURSDAY: NSAA State Volleyball scores and highlights

Updated: 13 hours ago
By 10/11 NOW
Check back throughout the day for updated scores and highlights.

The Southwest Roughriders volleyball team fell to the Elgin/Pope John Wolfpack in the opening...

Elgin/Pope John upsets Southwest in five set thriller

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Marko Jerkovic
The Southwest Roughriders were the two-seed heading into the D1 state volleyball tournament in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Cambridge Trojans volleyball team celebrating their victory over the Shelton Bulldogs at...

Cambridge avoids scare, moves on to state volleyball semi-finals

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Marko Jerkovic
The top-seed Cambridge Trojans squared off with the eight-seed Shelton Bulldogs in the opening round of the Class D2 state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.

The Wallace Wildcats volleyball team celebrating a point during a game against Wynot at the...

Wallace upset in opening round of state volleyball tournament

Updated: 15 hours ago
By Marko Jerkovic
The four-seed Wallace Wildcats were matched up with the five-seed Wynot Blue Devils in the opening round of the Class D2 state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.

The Wildcats and Blue Devils squared off in the Class D quarterfinals

(5) Wynot vs (4) Wallace Class D2 state volleyball quarterfinals highlights

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Wolfpack and Roughriders faced off in the quarterfinals in Class D1

(7) Elgin/Pope John vs (2) Southwest Class D1 state volleyball quarterfinal highlights

Updated: 15 hours ago
EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: (3) St. Mary's upset by (6) Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in D1 quarterfinals

Updated: 18 hours ago
EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: (5) Amherst advances over (4) BDS to D1 semifinals

Updated: 18 hours ago
EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: (7) EPPJ upsets (2) Southwest in Class D1 quarterfinals

Updated: 18 hours ago
EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: (1) Guardian Angels CC sweeps (8) Burwell in D1 quarterfinal

Updated: 20 hours ago
