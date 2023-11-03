Grand Island man convicted of crimes after he reported a crime

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man faces potentially lengthy prison terms for crimes police discovered while investigating a burglary that he reported.

A judge Thursday convicted 28-year-old Christopher Holt for kidnapping, drug possession, drug distribution, drug distribution near a school, and for using a firearm to commit a felony.

On Easter Sunday, 2022, Holt reported a burglary to his residence at 2205 Grand Island Avenue in which cash and shoes were reported missing.

Court records show that following the report, he identified potential suspects and began to attempt to track down those persons, even though an active police investigation was already underway.

A few days later, Holt contacted a 16-year-old male from Grand Island associated with the burglary complaint, at the Cedar Hills Park in Grand Island. Police said Holt then allegedly assaulted the teen and forced him into a vehicle at gun point, taking him back to his residence against his will. The boy was able to escape and ran to a neighboring residence asking for help and claiming someone was trying to kill him. Police said the juvenile had visible injuries.

While investigating these events, police also found that Holt was a drug dealer in a school zone and had an illegal handgun.

Holt will be sentenced Jan. 11, 2024. Convictions for drug distribution and drug distribution near a school carry max penalties of 50 years in prison for each crime.

