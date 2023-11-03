Intermittent cloud cover and sun and mild temps Friday; Sunny and warm weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Looks like during the day Friday will be filled with clouds and sun, with more sunshine coming this weekend and warm temperatures.

With the area being on the back-end of the area of high pressure. This high pressure will be pushing more milder air from the southern portion of the country towards our area during the day Friday, which will have highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. On top of that, with the area seeing a little moisture, this will provide the area with some cloud cover across the area, but it will be in the form of off on on clouds throughout the day. Winds will also be on the breezy side as well, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph.

Mix of clouds and sun with mild temperatures (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, the clouds for the most part will clear out, and this will bring us more sunshine. Highs will remain on the mild side during this time, with temperatures climbing up into the low to mid 60s on Saturday, to the mid to upper 60s Sunday. Don’t forget to turn the clocks back an hour Saturday night before bed, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. This is also a good time to check your smoke detectors as well.

Nice and warm conditions remaining across the area during the weekend (Andre Brooks)

As we start the new workweek and into the mid portion of the week, a slow moving cold front will be coming through. This will drop temperatures down into the 50s Monday into Wednesday, and then into the 40s on Thursday. Some slight rain chances are possible as we head into Wednesday, especially for the Panhandle.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.