Kool-Aid Days announces 2024 theme

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Oh Yeah! Kool-Aid Days organizers are already setting their sights on 2024. This week, Kool-Aid Days announced its theme for the three-day event, which will be Sharkleberry Fun.

It’s a play off the Sharkleberry Fin, which is a strawberry, banana and orange flavor.

Kool-Aid Days 2024 is set for Aug. 16 to Aug. 18 at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

