Man says otters attacked him while swimming in lake

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) - A man swimming in a California lake said at least two otters attacked him, leaving him bloody and desperate to get to shore.

“It is by far the most terrifying experience I’ve ever had in my life. Nothing even comes close to it,” Matt Leffers said.

Leffers has been swimming in Serene Lakes for 30 years.

Nothing could have prepared him for what happened in the water on Sept. 3.

Leffers said he was about 100 to 200 feet out in the lake when he felt something bite his leg.

“And within seconds, I was bit again and then I started swimming fast, but there was the otter, popped up right in front of me, and then I was bit again,” Leffers said.

Leffers said two otters viciously attacked him.

His wife eventually used a paddleboard to get him to shore and took him to the hospital, but the damage was done.

Leffers took photos of the bloody aftermath. He said the otters bit him at least a dozen times and left him with 40 puncture wounds.

“These things were so aggressive, they literally, I felt like they wanted to kill me,” he said.

This is not the first time this has happened. KCRA has confirmed that otters also attacked someone at Serene Lakes in July.

“I think the fact that I’m the second person attacked here this summer, it’s a big red flag,” Leffers said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said they’re aware of the otter issue here at Serene Lakes and other bodies of water, but there’s not much they can do.

“Nature’s not a theme park, right? I mean, there are real risks that you have to be mindful of,” Peter Tira, with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said.

Fish and wildlife officials said river otter attacks on people are very rare but add that they are a predator species.

“They won’t normally attack people or larger animals. However, they will defend their territory if they feel threatened,” Tira said.

That includes threats to their hunting grounds.

KCRA obtained a letter Fish and Wildlife sent to the Serene Lakes community in late September saying, “the abundance of fish in the lake is a likely cause for otter presence and behavior.”

Officials’ solution is to ask residents to limit fish stocking in the non-swimming section of the lake.

Leffers wants the otters to be removed.

With his attack wounds healing but still visible, he said Fish and Wildlife can and should do more.

“They need to mitigate the situation before somebody gets killed,” Leffers said.

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.