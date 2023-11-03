One person dead after two-vehicle crash on I-80 near Elm Creek

First responders on scene of a crash Friday afternoon in central Nebraska along Interstate 80.
First responders on scene of a crash Friday afternoon in central Nebraska along Interstate 80.(Lorena Carmona | Nebraska 511)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) -One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-80 near Elm Creek on Friday.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, deputies were alerted to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 261 at 3 p.m.

NSP said preliminary investigation shows that an eastbound Ford F-150 crossed the median and struck a westbound semi. Both drivers were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

NSP said the driver of the F-150 was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of semi is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

At one time, both east and westbound lanes of I-80 were closed but the eastbound lane has since reopened.

