Reaching One Classroom At A Time: OT Danette Anderson and steamrollers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One Classroom At A Time is at Buffalo Early Learning Center this week to award occupational therapist Danette Anderson with a REACH Grant.

Anderson and her OT team received this week’s reach grant thanks to Fat Dogs and the North Platte Public Schools Foundation. Anderson, along with Peyton Messersmith and Kelsie Goc were so excited to receive the grant to be used on what’s called a steamroller to help students.

”The steamroller can be used in our sensory rooms. We have some kids that struggle taking input our sensory input from their environment. We offer sensory breaks throughout the school day where they can come in and just get different types of input so they can go back to the classroom and be able to participate,” Anderson said.

The tool is a fun and effective way for special education students to release tension and refocus when heading back into the classroom. Occupational therapy in North Platte Public Schools is something that not many people know about.

“Occupational therapy has always been a part of school districts. We are a part of the individualized education plan for all special education students and we work with kids that are zero to 21. We help them with everyday living skills within the building or in their home. We work on fine motor skills, handwriting, zipping coats, cutting, typing, things like that,” Anderson said.

