Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign begins this month, bell ringers needed

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As the holiday season approaches, the Salvation Army is gearing up for their Red Kettle campaign, a tradition that dates back to 1891 to assist the less fortunate.

Select locations in the North Platte region will have the Salvation Army’s red kettles as soon as Nov. 13 with all locations completely up and running by Nov. 18.

“We’ll ring through December 18, and we’re looking for volunteers, so if anybody is interested in ringing a bell for us whether it’s an hour or a day or whatever, we would welcome any volunteer and the help,” said Camon Landry with the North Platte Salvation Army.

Landry says those interested in volunteering can register here, or by calling the North Platte Salvation Army or stopping by their location at 1020 North Adams Avenue.

