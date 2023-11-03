Structure fire on city’s north side likely ‘incendiary’

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte fire crews continue to investigate a structure fire that occurred Oct. 22 at 14th and Bryan Streets.

City Fire Marshal Mike McConnell said while progress is being made in the investigation, they believe the fire is incendiary and are asking for the public’s help to find the person or persons responsible.

According to McConnell, the fire started around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. All three fire departments responded and had the fire contained within an hour. There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the fire department at 308-535-6768.

