Traffic backed up due to crash on I-80 near Elm Creek

First responders on scene of a crash Friday afternoon in central Nebraska along Interstate 80.
First responders on scene of a crash Friday afternoon in central Nebraska along Interstate 80.(Lorena Carmona | Nebraska 511)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A section of Interstate 80 in central Nebraska is closed due to a crash Friday afternoon.

Details are still limited as to what happened, but according to Nebraska 511, a crash happened between the Elm Creek and Odessa exits.

At one time, both east and westbound lanes of I-80 were closed but the eastbound lane has since reopened.

Just before 5 p.m., 511 reported that the westbound lane is now open at mile marker 264, but the left lane is blocked so drivers should keep to the right.

In a photo from the camera’s on I-80, you can see traffic backed up with first responders on scene.

Construction cones could be seen in the area where the crash happened.

