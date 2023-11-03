Traffic backed up due to crash on I-80 near Elm Creek

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A section of Interstate 80 in central Nebraska is closed due to a crash Friday afternoon.

Details are still limited as to what happened, but according to Nebraska 511, a crash happened between the Elm Creek and Odessa exits.

At one time, both east and westbound lanes of I-80 were closed but the eastbound lane has since reopened.

Just before 5 p.m., 511 reported that the westbound lane is now open at mile marker 264, but the left lane is blocked so drivers should keep to the right.

In a photo from the camera’s on I-80, you can see traffic backed up with first responders on scene.

Construction cones could be seen in the area where the crash happened.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.