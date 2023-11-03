Train hits and kills pedestrian in Cozad

COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Police Department is investigating a pedestrian’s death involving a Union Pacific Railroad train.

The incident happened near the intersection of Railroad Street and Meridian Avenue on Friday.

The name of the person was not released, pending family notification. Officials said foul play is not suspected.

Law enforcement with Union Pacific Railroad were also on scene.

This is a developing story. NBC Nebraska 2 will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.

