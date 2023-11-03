U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts announces mobile office hours in Greater Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts has announced upcoming mobile office hours in Greater Nebraska. According to a press release from Senator Ricketts’ Office, constituent casework staff will be hosting the mobile office hours with staff on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs.

If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Senator Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or assist in getting them in contact with the correct people.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Keith County

Night Train Coffee

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. MT

501 W. 1st Street

Ogallala, NE 60153

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Hayes County

Hayes County Courthouse

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

505 Troth St.

Hayes Center, NE 69032

Lincoln County

Overland Trails Council Boy Scouts of America Office

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

503 E 4th St. Suite 3

North Platte, NE 69101

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Frontier County

Cowboys, Corgis, Coffee

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

220 Center Ave.

Curtis, NE 69025

Chase County

Wolf Chevrolet of Imperial

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. MT

530 E Highway 6

Imperial, NE 69033

Thursday, Nov. 16

Dundy County

Lamp Post 613

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. MT

613 Chief St.

Benkelman, NE 69021

For more information about Ricketts’ constituent services, visit https://www.ricketts.senate.gov/services.

