U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts announces mobile office hours in Greater Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts has announced upcoming mobile office hours in Greater Nebraska. According to a press release from Senator Ricketts’ Office, constituent casework staff will be hosting the mobile office hours with staff on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs.
If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Senator Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or assist in getting them in contact with the correct people.
Thursday, Nov. 9
Keith County
Night Train Coffee
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. MT
501 W. 1st Street
Ogallala, NE 60153
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Hayes County
Hayes County Courthouse
10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
505 Troth St.
Hayes Center, NE 69032
Lincoln County
Overland Trails Council Boy Scouts of America Office
4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
503 E 4th St. Suite 3
North Platte, NE 69101
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Frontier County
Cowboys, Corgis, Coffee
9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
220 Center Ave.
Curtis, NE 69025
Chase County
Wolf Chevrolet of Imperial
4 p.m. – 5 p.m. MT
530 E Highway 6
Imperial, NE 69033
Thursday, Nov. 16
Dundy County
Lamp Post 613
10 a.m. – 11 a.m. MT
613 Chief St.
Benkelman, NE 69021
For more information about Ricketts’ constituent services, visit https://www.ricketts.senate.gov/services.
