Wallace upset in opening round of state volleyball tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The four-seed Wallace Wildcats were matched up with the five-seed Wynot Blue Devils in the opening round of the Class D2 state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.

The Wildcats entered the tournament with a 27-4 record.

In a surprise upset, Wynot swept Wallace in three sets; 25-22, 25-11, 25-20.

Wynot advance to the semi-finals where they’ll face top-seed Cambridge at 9 a.m. on Friday.

