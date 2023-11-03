Wallace upset in opening round of state volleyball tournament

The Wildcats and Blue Devils squared off in the Class D quarterfinals
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The four-seed Wallace Wildcats were matched up with the five-seed Wynot Blue Devils in the opening round of the Class D2 state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.

The Wildcats entered the tournament with a 27-4 record.

In a surprise upset, Wynot swept Wallace in three sets; 25-22, 25-11, 25-20.

Wynot advance to the semi-finals where they’ll face top-seed Cambridge at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
Family identifies pilot killed in southwest Nebraska plane crash
Union Pacific implementing layoffs, largely in management
Kimball motel owner arrested after guest shot
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Pleasant Dale were shut down following a pursuit Monday...
Man shot and killed by Seward County Deputy on I-80 identified
Members of the North Platte Pickleball community play for the first time at the Pickleball...
Axes & Aces prepares to open in North Platte

Latest News

Overton swept Central Valley in the NSAA State Volleyball Class D2 quarterfinals on Thursday,...
THURSDAY: NSAA State Volleyball scores and highlights
The Southwest Roughriders volleyball team fell to the Elgin/Pope John Wolfpack in the opening...
Elgin/Pope John upsets Southwest in five set thriller
The Cambridge Trojans volleyball team celebrating their victory over the Shelton Bulldogs at...
Cambridge avoids scare, moves on to state volleyball semi-finals
The Wildcats and Blue Devils squared off in the Class D quarterfinals
(5) Wynot vs (4) Wallace Class D2 state volleyball quarterfinals highlights