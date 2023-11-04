Athlete of the Week: Aubrey O’Hare

By Marko Jerkovic
Nov. 4, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP’s Athlete of the Week is senior Gothenburg Swedes volleyball middle hitter Aubrey O’Hare.

O’Hare has battled injuries that have kept her out of the most of the last two seasons for the Swedes.

This season she remained healthy and helped Gothenburg to 32-2 regular season record and a berth in the volleyball state tournament.

“We’re all really excited to be here and get some of our goals done, while we’re down here and we’ve just really connected as a team so its been really fun to just have time to be with each other,” O’Hare said.

The Swedes received the three-seed and had a dramatic opening round five set victory over Platteview, where O’Hare contributed 13 kills.

“Our message has just been about believing in each other and doing it for each other and not just ourselves, and I feel like our team has really hopped on board with everything,” O’Hare said.

Unfortunately, O’Hare and the Swedes lost in the semi-finals to Minden in five sets.

