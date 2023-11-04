Cambridge fall to Overton in D2 state title game

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The top-seed Cambridge matched up with the two-seed Overton in the D2 state volleyball title game at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday.

The Trojans reached the championship match with four set wins over Shelton and Wynot.

Meanwhile, the Eagles did not drop a set on their way to the title game sweeping Central Valley and Meridian.

That trend continued into the championship match, as the Eagles swept the Trojans in three sets; 25-21, 25-21, 29-27. Overton win the 2023 Class D2 state volleyball title.

It’s a redemption story for the Eagles after they lost in the 2022 state title game to Howells-Dodge.

This was the fourth title game appearance for Cambridge, their first since 2008, with their lone title coming in 1993.

Overton finish the season as state champions with a record of 32-3.

Cambridge close the year as state runners-up tallying a 28-5 record.

