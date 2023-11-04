D2 top-seed Cambridge advances to state championship game

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cambridge Trojans volleyball team faced off with the five-seed Wynot Blue Devils in the Class D2 state volleyball semi-finals on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The top-seed Trojans defeated eight-seed Shelton in four sets on Thursday to make it to this point.

Cambridge jumped out to a great start winning the first two sets, 25-17 and 25-20.

On the brink of elimination, Wynot stepped up to win set three, 25-15.

Responding well to the adversity, the Trojans bounced back to win the fourth set, 25-21 to win the match over the Blue Devils.

Cambridge were led by senior outside hitter Jalen Kent with 20 kills, junior middle hitter Erin Johnson added 15 kills.

The Trojans now advance to the championship round. Cambridge will face the two-seed Overton Eagles who came into the tournament with a 29-3 record. The Eagles took down both Central Valley and Meridian in sweeps to make it to the title game.

Cambridge and Overton will battle for the D2 state title at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday at 9 a.m.

