D2 top-seed Cambridge advances to state championship game

The Cambridge Trojans celebrating after defeating the Wynot Blue Devils in the 2023 Class D2...
The Cambridge Trojans celebrating after defeating the Wynot Blue Devils in the 2023 Class D2 volleyball state tournament semi-finals.(KNOP-TV)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cambridge Trojans volleyball team faced off with the five-seed Wynot Blue Devils in the Class D2 state volleyball semi-finals on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The top-seed Trojans defeated eight-seed Shelton in four sets on Thursday to make it to this point.

Cambridge jumped out to a great start winning the first two sets, 25-17 and 25-20.

On the brink of elimination, Wynot stepped up to win set three, 25-15.

Responding well to the adversity, the Trojans bounced back to win the fourth set, 25-21 to win the match over the Blue Devils.

Cambridge were led by senior outside hitter Jalen Kent with 20 kills, junior middle hitter Erin Johnson added 15 kills.

The Trojans now advance to the championship round. Cambridge will face the two-seed Overton Eagles who came into the tournament with a 29-3 record. The Eagles took down both Central Valley and Meridian in sweeps to make it to the title game.

Cambridge and Overton will battle for the D2 state title at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The future location of Five Below in North Platte
North Platte’s District 177 taking shape with new restaurants and retailers
Roman Reyes
Man connected to stolen car bites K-9 officer during arrest in Lincoln County
Nebraska vs Maryland
Nebraska-Maryland kickoff time set
Local fire officials believe the fire on 14th and Bryan last month is likely 'incendiary.'
Structure fire on city’s north side likely ‘incendiary’
The Big Ten Conference announced its 2024 football schedule on Thursday afternoon, the first...
Big Ten announces 2024 conference football schedule

Latest News

The SEM Mustangs celebrating after defeating Elgin/Pope John in the 2023 Class D1 volleyball...
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller cruise to state title berth after sweeping Elgin/Pope John
Amherst volleyball upset GACC in a sweep to advance to the Class D1 championship match
FRIDAY: NSAA State Volleyball scores and highlights
EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: (2) Overton defeats (3) Meridian in D2 Semifinals
EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: (2) Overton defeats (3) Meridian in D2 Semifinals
Overton swept Central Valley in the NSAA State Volleyball Class D2 quarterfinals on Thursday,...
THURSDAY: NSAA State Volleyball scores and highlights
The Southwest Roughriders volleyball team fell to the Elgin/Pope John Wolfpack in the opening...
Elgin/Pope John upsets Southwest in five set thriller