Exeter, Milligan-Friend upsets North Platte St. Pat’s, Irish end their football season at 10-1

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte St. Pat’s hosted a third straight playoff football game Friday as Exeter, Milligan-Friend comes into Lincoln County.

The two teams from opposite ends of the state do have a familiar opponent on the season, with the defending state champs, Clarkson/Leigh. The Wildcats of EMF hosted Clarkson Leigh for the first game of their season and came out victorious, 58-38. North Platte St. Pat’s meanwhile was victorious against Clarkson/Leigh last week 39-00.

Opening Offensive Drive for EMF, Breckan Schluter runs into a wall of defenders but bounces to the outside and puts the Wildcats on the board first while securing his 42nd rushing touchdown of the season. EMF is not content with that though, dialing up a reverse to Draven Payne to add two more onto the scoreboard.

The Irish respond with points of their own on the next drive as James Heirigis crosses the goal line. Heirigs and the Irish are not content either as the senior hauls in a pass from Sam Troshynski for two more to tie things up.

Back on offense, the Wildcats dial up a trick play as Schulter completes a pass to EMF quarterback-turned-receiver Tyler Due who finds green grass in front of him. Soon after, the Wildcats are looking for late first-half points, Due heaves it to the end-zone and Schluter makes a diving catch for the touchdown.

Exeter, Milligan-Friend comes into Lincoln County and upsets North Platte St. Pat’s 44-28. The Irish end their season with a record of 10-1. The Wildcats will now face Crofton with the winner advancing to the State Championship Game, in Lincoln.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.