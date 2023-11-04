Hay Springs stun Arthur County on the road to advance in playoffs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hay Springs Hawks defeated the Arthur County Wolves on Friday to advance in the NSAA Class D6 playoffs.

The Hawks got out to a quick start leading 30-0 thanks to touchdown runs by Gage Mintken and Dylan Raymer. Hay Springs also had a defensive touchdown in the first after Dylan Young returned a fumble.

The Wolves would find the end zone twice before the break including a kickoff return with one second remaining in the half.

The second half was competitive but it was the Hawks stunning the home crowd of Arthur County 58-49.

