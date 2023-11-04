Hay Springs stun Arthur County on the road to advance in playoffs

The Hay Springs Hawks defeated the Arthur County Wolves on Friday to advance in the NSAA Class D6 playoffs.
By Aron Geml
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hay Springs Hawks defeated the Arthur County Wolves on Friday to advance in the NSAA Class D6 playoffs.

The Hawks got out to a quick start leading 30-0 thanks to touchdown runs by Gage Mintken and Dylan Raymer. Hay Springs also had a defensive touchdown in the first after Dylan Young returned a fumble.

The Wolves would find the end zone twice before the break including a kickoff return with one second remaining in the half.

The second half was competitive but it was the Hawks stunning the home crowd of Arthur County 58-49.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The future location of Five Below in North Platte
North Platte’s District 177 taking shape with new restaurants and retailers
Law enforcement are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a train in Cozad.
Train hits and kills man in Cozad
Roman Reyes
Man connected to stolen car bites K-9 officer during arrest in Lincoln County
Local fire officials believe the fire on 14th and Bryan last month is likely 'incendiary.'
Structure fire on city’s north side likely ‘incendiary’
First responders on scene of a crash Friday afternoon in central Nebraska along Interstate 80.
One person dead after two-vehicle crash on I-80 near Elm Creek

Latest News

The Hay Springs Hawks defeated the Arthur County Wolves on Friday to advance in the NSAA Class...
Hay Springs stun Arthur County on the road to advance in playoffs
Michigan State hosts Nebraska football team
The Gothenburg Swedes volleyball team during their Class C1 state tournament semi-final game...
Gothenburg loses to Minden in five sets, ending season in state semi-finals
The Gothenburg Swedes were the three-seed in the state volleyball tournament and squared off...
Gothenburg loses to Minden in five sets, ending season in state semi-finals