Gothenburg loses to Minden in five sets, ending season in state semi-finals

The Gothenburg Swedes were the three-seed in the state volleyball tournament and squared off with the two-seed Minden Whippets in the semi-finals.
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Gothenburg only had two losses coming into the tournament, both of them to Minden.

The Swedes were hoping to avenge those losses and advance to the state tournament final.

Gothenburg had a great start winning set one, 25-19 and the second set, 25-18.

However, Minden found a way to respond, coming back to win the third and fourth set, forcing a winner-take-all fifth set.

The Whippets took set five, 15-7.

Minden advance to the state championship final against Kearney Catholic on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Gothenburg fell short, but still have a chance to finish the season with a win in the third place game against Pierce at Lincoln Northeast High School on Saturday at 9 a.m.

