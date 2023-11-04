Michigan State defeats Huskers , 20-17

By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (Nebraska Athletics) - Michigan State defeated the Nebraska football team at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, 20-17.

Thomas Fidone’s 27-yard reception in the first quarter was the second-longest reception of his Nebraska career.

Fidone finished the first half with three receptions for 43 yards. The 43 yards is a career best, surpassing 42-yard efforts against Northern Illinois and at Illinois. His career high for receptions is 4 vs. Northern Illinois.

Mikai Gbayor shared a first-quarter sack, marking the first sack of his Nebraska career.

Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg had his fifth rushing TD of the season in the second quarter. It marks the sixth straight season and ninth time in the past 10 years Nebraska has had a quarterback rush for at least five touchdowns.

Today’s game captains were QB Heinrich Haarberg, OT Bryce Benhart, S Isaac Gifford and S Marques Buford Jr.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The future location of Five Below in North Platte
North Platte’s District 177 taking shape with new restaurants and retailers
Law enforcement are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a train in Cozad.
Train hits and kills man in Cozad
First responders on scene of a crash Friday afternoon in central Nebraska along Interstate 80.
One person dead after two-vehicle crash on I-80 near Elm Creek
Local fire officials believe the fire on 14th and Bryan last month is likely 'incendiary.'
Structure fire on city’s north side likely ‘incendiary’
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts announces mobile office hours in Greater Nebraska

Latest News

FULL VIDEO: DB Isaac Gifford, Omar Brown & DL Ty Robinson Post Game Press Conference (11/4/23)
HUSKER PRESSER: DB Isaac Gifford on the first-half defensive struggle
HUSKER PRESSER: DB Isaac Gifford on the first-half defensive struggle
HUSKER PRESSER: DB Omar Brown on his return
HUSKER PRESSER: DB Omar Brown on his return
The SEM Mustangs volleyball team celebrating after winning the 2023 Class D1 state volleyball...
SEM clinch their first volleyball state title in 42 years
HUSKER PRESSER: DL Ty Robinson on "complacency" following 3-game win streak
HUSKER PRESSER: DL Ty Robinson on "complacency" following 3-game win streak