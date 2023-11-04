Michigan State defeats Huskers , 20-17

EAST LANSING, Mich. (Nebraska Athletics) - Michigan State defeated the Nebraska football team at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, 20-17.

Thomas Fidone’s 27-yard reception in the first quarter was the second-longest reception of his Nebraska career.

Fidone finished the first half with three receptions for 43 yards. The 43 yards is a career best, surpassing 42-yard efforts against Northern Illinois and at Illinois. His career high for receptions is 4 vs. Northern Illinois.

Mikai Gbayor shared a first-quarter sack, marking the first sack of his Nebraska career.

Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg had his fifth rushing TD of the season in the second quarter. It marks the sixth straight season and ninth time in the past 10 years Nebraska has had a quarterback rush for at least five touchdowns.

Today’s game captains were QB Heinrich Haarberg, OT Bryce Benhart, S Isaac Gifford and S Marques Buford Jr.

After some crunch time football, @HuskerFootball has cut the Spartans lead to 3 thanks to this TD by Emmett Johnson. 🤩



📺: FS1/@CFBonFox pic.twitter.com/o2WKpn7BBy — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) November 4, 2023

