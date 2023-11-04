Mid-Plains Community College scholarship applications now open

By Aron Geml
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mid Plains Community College scholarship applications for the 2024-25 school year are now open.

Students can now access the portal using their MY-MPCC student portal and have until March 1 to apply. More than $1,000,000 worth of funds are available for students.

Applicants must first apply to their college before applying for any scholarship.

