Nebraska Film Office seeks city to host part of international competition

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - Nebraska communities wishing to host a weekend-long, local subsection of an international filmmaking competition can apply now.

The Nebraska Film Office in the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced Thursday that cities can apply for The 48 Hour Film Project. This international competition will include more than 100 cities around the world, and Nebraska is being considered to host a local-level competition in one of its cities.

Host cities must meet several requirements, including:

A person to serve as the city producer for the event.

A local theater to host the film screenings.

Industry professionals and experts who would serve as local judges.

Interested Nebraskans can submit an application for their city here. The deadline is Dec. 8.

The experience involves making a movie in a weekend, or 48 hours, which is a test of filmmaking and creativity skills and a “creative explosion” with friends and colleagues, according to The 48 Hour Film Project.

“It’s a fun-filled, adrenaline-producing weekend that has jump-started the careers of countless filmmakers around the world,” the Project’s website states.

Every film that is entered into the competition is screened at the local theater, according to a news release. Local judges then score and critique the films and select a winner to move on to the international round.

That round — Filmapalooza — features screenings, workshops and parties that include filmmakers from around the world. The chosen top films are then screened at the Cannes Film Festival Short Film Corner.

More information on The 48 Hour Film Project is available here. Questions about the application or project can be directed to Garrett Stolz at 402-525-3358 or garrett.stolz@nebraska.gov.

Stolz, the talent marketing manager and Nebraska film officer in the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, said the office is excited about the potential opportunities The 48 Hour Film Project could bring to creatives in the state.

“Competitions like these often spark new levels of creativity and collaboration between talented individuals,” Stolz said in a statement. “We encourage anyone to apply who thinks their community would make a great host city.”

