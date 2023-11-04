Michigan State hosts Nebraska football team

(KOLN)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska begins the final third of the regular season with the first of four November games on Saturday at Michigan State. Kickoff between the Huskers and Michigan State will be shortly after Noon ET (11 a.m. CT) at Spartan Stadium, with television coverage provided by FS1. The game can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network, the official Huskers App and Huskers.com.

Nebraska heads to East Lansing as winners of three straight games and five of its last six contests. Nebraska’s three-game win streak is its first since 2016, and the Huskers just completed an unbeaten October for the first time since 2001. The win streak has Nebraska at 5-3 overall and tied for first in the Big Ten West Division with a 3-2 league record. The Huskers are one win from achieving bowl eligibility for the first time since the 2016 season.

Nebraska is coming off a 31-14 victory over Purdue on Saturday in Lincoln with the offense, defense and special teams all playing critical roles. The Blackshirt defense forced three Boilermaker turnovers, while the special teams got into the scoring column by returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown in the third quarter. The Huskers also limited a conference opponent to less than 200 yards of total offense for the first time in six seasons in the victory.

Michigan State brings a 2-6 record, including an 0-5 mark in Big Ten play, into Saturday’s contest. The Spartans opened the year with a pair of victories, but have dropped six straight games against one of the nation’s most difficult schedules. MSU is led by acting head coach Harlon Barnett, who took over the program in mid-September.

