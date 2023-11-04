NPCC Knights Women’s Basketball falls in final minute to Golden Eagles

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College women’s basketball team had a strong first half, but it was not enough to hold off a late surge by the Golden Eagles of Laramie County Community College on Friday evening, 56-52.

Laramie County erased a nine-point second-half margin to steal the game in the final minute of regulation. Trailing 38-29 in the third quarter, the Golden Eagles managed to cut the deficit to five to set up an exciting final quarter.

In the final ten minutes, the fight continued as teams exchanged buckets early, but the margin stayed under seven. Laramie County finally broke through with 5:55 to play to knot the game up at 45-45 on a three by Kelly Megown. North Platte could not recapture the momentum they had to start the game, as the Golden Eagles outscored the Knights 11-7 in the closing minutes to steal the win.

Dazjanae Greene scored nine of her 12 points in the second half, while teammates Reece Halley and Jada Grigsby chipped in ten points, respectively.

In the opening ten minutes, North Platte flexed their defensive dominance by holding the Golden Eagles to just one field goal. Kateria Gooden connected from the baseline to open up the scoring, as the Knights jumped out to an early 17-5 lead.

Laramie County chipped away at the deficit in the second quarter. Using a 9-3 run, the Golden Eagles climbed back within five with 2:55 to play in the quarter. Grigsby halted the momentum swing by connecting on a three-pointer to extend the lead back to eight. Laramie County narrowed the margin over the final minutes of the quarter, but North Platte held a slim 28-21 lead at the halftime break.

North Platte (1-1) returns to Hardwood on Saturday against Eastern Wyoming College. Tip is set for 2 p.m. inside the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.