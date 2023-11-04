SEM clinch their first volleyball state title in 42 years

The SEM Mustangs volleyball team celebrating after winning the 2023 Class D1 state volleyball...
The SEM Mustangs volleyball team celebrating after winning the 2023 Class D1 state volleyball championship against the Amherst Broncos on Nov. 4, 2023.(KNOP-TV)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The six-seed Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs volleyball team matched up with the five-seed Amherst Broncos in the 2023 Class D1 state volleyball championship game on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Mustangs made it to this point by upsetting three-seed St. Mary’s in five sets, then downing seven-seed Elgin/Pope John in three sets.

The Broncos are in the title game after beating four-seed BDS in four sets and sweeping top-seed Guardian Angels CC.

SEM entered the day with a 29-4 record, while Amherst was 25-8.

In the title game, SEM started well, winning set one, 28-26 and getting a more comfortable victory in the second set, 25-15.

Amherst battled back to take stay alive and take the third set, 25-20.

The Mustangs put it away in the fourth set, winning 25-21, to win the Class D1 state volleyball title in four sets over the Broncos.

SEM win their first state title in 42 years.

The Mustangs were led by senior Mikah O’Neill and sophomore Taryn Arbuthnot with 33 and 23 kills, respectively. Junior Katelynn Reiter led the way with 35 assists, while junior Allie Rohde contributed 37 digs.

SEM finish the year as state champions with a 30-4 record.

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: (6) SEM tops (5) Amherst to take home D1 title

