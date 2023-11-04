Smith scores 19 in NPCC Men’s loss to Laramie County

Davion Evans and the North Platte Community College Knights host Laramie County Community College
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Simeon Smith’s 19 points led three Knights players in double digits, but they could not overcome a late burst in a 74-72 loss to Laramie County Community College on Friday night.

Parker Baumann added 18 points and five rebounds, while Bryce Baez chipped in 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting on the night.

Laramie County controlled the opening tip but neither team could gain any traction early. Smith came off the bench to spark the Knights, as his 15 first-half points helped North Platte break away from the Golden Eagles. Laramie County would not go away quietly and narrowed the margin to 38-32 at the halftime break.

The Golden Eagles hung around until regaining the lead on a three by Jordan Reed with 8:48 to play in regulation. In the final seven minutes, the Laramie County lead increased to 64-57, but slowly the Knights chipped away at the margin.

A 13-4 run capped off by a Baumann three propelled the Knights back into the lead. Laramie County found the answer offensively down the stretch to close out the road win.

North Platte (0-1) will conclude homecoming festivities on Saturday evening against Eastern Wyoming College. Tip is set for 4 p.m. inside the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

