South Loup defeats Central Valley to advance in NSAA playoffs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Loup Bobcats defeated the Central Valley Cougars on Friday to advance in the Class D2 playoffs.

Central Valley’s Dierks Nekoliczak connected with Zaden Wolf for a long touchdown pass in the first quarter. The Cougar defense would also log a safety in the first half as well.

It was a defensive game as a combined 20 points were scored going into the halftime break.

Central Valley would have control of the game up 22-20 when South Loup scored with 15 seconds left in the game to secure the victory.

The Bobcats would go on to win 28-22 to improve to 11-0 on the season to advance to the semi-finals against Sandhills/Thedford.

