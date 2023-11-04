South Loup defeats Central Valley to advance in NSAA playoffs

The South Loup Bobcats defeated the Central Valley Cougars on Friday to advance in the Class D2 playoffs.
By Aron Geml
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Loup Bobcats defeated the Central Valley Cougars on Friday to advance in the Class D2 playoffs.

Central Valley’s Dierks Nekoliczak connected with Zaden Wolf for a long touchdown pass in the first quarter. The Cougar defense would also log a safety in the first half as well.

It was a defensive game as a combined 20 points were scored going into the halftime break.

Central Valley would have control of the game up 22-20 when South Loup scored with 15 seconds left in the game to secure the victory.

The Bobcats would go on to win 28-22 to improve to 11-0 on the season to advance to the semi-finals against Sandhills/Thedford.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The future location of Five Below in North Platte
North Platte’s District 177 taking shape with new restaurants and retailers
Law enforcement are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a train in Cozad.
Train hits and kills man in Cozad
Roman Reyes
Man connected to stolen car bites K-9 officer during arrest in Lincoln County
Local fire officials believe the fire on 14th and Bryan last month is likely 'incendiary.'
Structure fire on city’s north side likely ‘incendiary’
First responders on scene of a crash Friday afternoon in central Nebraska along Interstate 80.
One person dead after two-vehicle crash on I-80 near Elm Creek

Latest News

The Hay Springs Hawks defeated the Arthur County Wolves on Friday to advance in the NSAA Class...
Hay Springs stun Arthur County on the road to advance in playoffs
Michigan State hosts Nebraska football team
The Gothenburg Swedes volleyball team during their Class C1 state tournament semi-final game...
Gothenburg loses to Minden in five sets, ending season in state semi-finals
The Gothenburg Swedes were the three-seed in the state volleyball tournament and squared off...
Gothenburg loses to Minden in five sets, ending season in state semi-finals
Hay Springs defensive back and quarterback Dylan Young celebrates with Hunter McDonald after...
Hay Springs stun Arthur County on the road to advance in playoffs