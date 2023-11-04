Sumner-Eddyville-Miller cruise to state title berth after sweeping Elgin/Pope John

The SEM Mustangs celebrating after defeating Elgin/Pope John in the 2023 Class D1 volleyball...
The SEM Mustangs celebrating after defeating Elgin/Pope John in the 2023 Class D1 volleyball state tournament semi-finals.(KNOP-TV)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs volleyball team squared off with the Elgin/Pope John Wolfpack in the semi-finals of the D1 state volleyball tournament on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Both teams made it to this juncture by pulling off upsets in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Six-seed SEM beat three-seed St. Mary’s in five sets. Seven-seed Elgin/Pope John also won in five sets over two-seed Southwest.

In the semi-final matchup, the Mustangs dominated from the onset, winning in three sets over the Wolfpack; 25-18, 25-12, 25-22.

SEM were led by senior middle hitter Mikah O’Neill with 15 kills, junior libero Allie Rohde had 15 digs and sophomore outside hitter Jaycelyn Hoos contributed 16 assists.

With the victory, the Mustangs advance to the championship final against the five-seed Amherst Broncos. The D1 title game is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The future location of Five Below in North Platte
North Platte’s District 177 taking shape with new restaurants and retailers
Roman Reyes
Man connected to stolen car bites K-9 officer during arrest in Lincoln County
Nebraska vs Maryland
Nebraska-Maryland kickoff time set
Local fire officials believe the fire on 14th and Bryan last month is likely 'incendiary.'
Structure fire on city’s north side likely ‘incendiary’
The Big Ten Conference announced its 2024 football schedule on Thursday afternoon, the first...
Big Ten announces 2024 conference football schedule

Latest News

Amherst volleyball upset GACC in a sweep to advance to the Class D1 championship match
FRIDAY: NSAA State Volleyball scores and highlights
EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: (2) Overton defeats (3) Meridian in D2 Semifinals
EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: (2) Overton defeats (3) Meridian in D2 Semifinals
Overton swept Central Valley in the NSAA State Volleyball Class D2 quarterfinals on Thursday,...
THURSDAY: NSAA State Volleyball scores and highlights
The Southwest Roughriders volleyball team fell to the Elgin/Pope John Wolfpack in the opening...
Elgin/Pope John upsets Southwest in five set thriller