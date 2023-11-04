Sumner-Eddyville-Miller cruise to state title berth after sweeping Elgin/Pope John

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs volleyball team squared off with the Elgin/Pope John Wolfpack in the semi-finals of the D1 state volleyball tournament on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Both teams made it to this juncture by pulling off upsets in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Six-seed SEM beat three-seed St. Mary’s in five sets. Seven-seed Elgin/Pope John also won in five sets over two-seed Southwest.

In the semi-final matchup, the Mustangs dominated from the onset, winning in three sets over the Wolfpack; 25-18, 25-12, 25-22.

SEM were led by senior middle hitter Mikah O’Neill with 15 kills, junior libero Allie Rohde had 15 digs and sophomore outside hitter Jaycelyn Hoos contributed 16 assists.

With the victory, the Mustangs advance to the championship final against the five-seed Amherst Broncos. The D1 title game is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.