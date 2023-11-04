Train hits and kills man in Cozad

News 2 at Ten
By Ian Mason
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Police Department is investigating a man’s death involving a Union Pacific Railroad train.

The incident happened near the intersection of Railroad Street and Meridian Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

The name of the person was not released, pending family notification.

Officials said foul play is not suspected.

Law enforcement with Union Pacific Railroad were also on scene.

This is a developing story. NBC Nebraska 2 will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The future location of Five Below in North Platte
North Platte’s District 177 taking shape with new restaurants and retailers
Roman Reyes
Man connected to stolen car bites K-9 officer during arrest in Lincoln County
Local fire officials believe the fire on 14th and Bryan last month is likely 'incendiary.'
Structure fire on city’s north side likely ‘incendiary’
First responders on scene of a crash Friday afternoon in central Nebraska along Interstate 80.
One person dead after two-vehicle crash on I-80 near Elm Creek

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 11-1-2023
A nice warmup is in store through weekend; staying dry
Davion Evans and the North Platte Community College Knights host Laramie County Community College
Smith scores 19 in NPCC Men’s loss to Laramie County
Union Pacific’s vintage steam locomotive, Big Boy #4014, will be hitting the rails once again...
Union Pacific’s Big Boy #4014 to partake in ‘4 Corners Tour’ in 2024
As the holiday season approaches, the Salvation Army is gearing up for its Red Kettle campaign,...
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign begins this month, bell ringers needed