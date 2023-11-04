Train hits and kills man in Cozad
COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Police Department is investigating a man’s death involving a Union Pacific Railroad train.
The incident happened near the intersection of Railroad Street and Meridian Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
The name of the person was not released, pending family notification.
Officials said foul play is not suspected.
Law enforcement with Union Pacific Railroad were also on scene.
This is a developing story. NBC Nebraska 2 will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.
