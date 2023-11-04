Union Pacific’s Big Boy #4014 to partake in ‘4 Corners Tour’ in 2024

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Union Pacific’s vintage steam locomotive, Big Boy #4014, will be hitting the rails once again in 2024.

The 82-year-old steam locomotive made a stop in North Platte in July as a part of the Homerun Express tour. The fan favorite will be taking part in Union Pacific’s four corners tour in the new year.

Major stops include Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Portland, Salt Lake City, and Roseville, Cali.

No official announcement of a stop in North Platte is available. There are also no released dates for the tour at this time.

NBC Nebraska 2 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.