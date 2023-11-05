Día de los Muertos Family Celebration held in North Platte

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Las Mañanitas Community Advocates celebrated Día de los Muertos on Saturday in North Platte at their offices.

The celebration was meant to bring awareness to the celebration, as well as teach how the holiday which is often confused with Halloween is different, and how it actually works.

While the traditional Día de los Muertos is celebrated on the first two days of November, the group held the celebration on a Saturday night to give families the chance to attend the celebration.

There was traditional food as well as activities for the kids and ceremonial alters to honor the dead.

Whereas many mourn the dead, this holiday is designed to honor and celebrate their lives.

