Send off hosted for Miss Rodeo Nebraska in North Platte

Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A send off celebration was held for Rebel Sjeklocha, Miss Rodeo Nebraska, on Saturday at Venue 304 in North Platte.

The send off included a meal as well as speeches and plenty of western wear.

Sjeklocha said she was honored to be supported by so many people as she gets ready to make her way to the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in December.

“The community of North Platte has gone above and beyond to support me this year from the NEBRASKAland Days board to the Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee. Everywhere and everyone in between, it’s been a wonderful year and I’m grateful for everyone’s support,” Sjeklocha said

The Miss Rodeo America Pageant starts on December third.

