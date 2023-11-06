2023 NSAA state volleyball championship game results

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2023 NSAA state volleyball championship game results.

CLASS A

Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-La Vista in three sets; 25-14, 25-17, 25-16.

CLASS B

Omaha Skutt def. Norris in three sets; 25-21, 25-20, 25-15.

CLASS C1

Minden def. Kearney Catholic in five sets; 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 15-10.

CLASS C2

Lincoln Lutheran def. Clarkson/Leigh in five sets; 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 22-25, 15-12.

CLASS D1

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Amherst in four sets; 28-26, 25-15, 20-25, 25-21.

CLASS D2

Overton def. Cambridge in three sets; 25-21, 25-21, 29-27.

