Axtell man charged in Buffalo County assault

By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An Axtell man is facing multiple charges in Buffalo County following a reported assault earlier in the year.

Rafael Velazquez, 35, is charged with felony first-degree false imprisonment, felony assault by strangulation and three misdemeanor charges for third-degree sexual assault, third-degree domestic assault and child abuse.

The charges stem from an incident reported on Aug. 17. Details regarding the case have been sealed by the court.

Velazquez was arrested and appeared in court Monday afternoon. The judge set his bond at 10% of $20,000.

Velazquez’s next court appearance is Dec. 6 at 3:30 p.m.

