Beason and Reilly pick up Big Ten Awards

Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Merritt Beason was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, while Bergen Reilly was named Big Ten Setter of the Week.

For Beason, it’s the fourth time this season the junior opposite hitter has received Big Ten Player of the Week. Reilly, meanwhile, has been selected Big Ten Setter of the Week four times this season.

Beason had a career weekend for the Huskers, averaging 6.00 kills per set on .447 hitting with 1.75 digs per set and 1.00 blocks per set. She totaled 48 kills with just six errors on 94 swings in wins at No. 16 Penn State and Rutgers. In a 3-2 reverse sweep of the Nittany Lions, Beason had a career-high 27 kills on .426 hitting with five digs and three blocks and one ace. The Gardendale, Ala., native had six kills alone in the decisive fifth set. She followed up that career performance with 21 kills on a .475 hitting percentage with nine digs and five blocks in a sweep of the Scarlet Knights. Her 21 kills in the sweep tied Kelsey Robinson for the most by a Husker in a three-set match in the 25-point rally-scoring era (since 2008).

Reilly averaged 11.88 assists per set and 3.13 digs per set while posting double-doubles in both matches. The Sioux Falls, S.D., native had 52 assists and 13 digs in the 3-2 comeback win at Penn State on Friday. She followed up on Sunday at Rutgers with 43 assists and 12 digs.

