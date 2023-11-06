Cowboy Christmas Gift Show held in North Platte

By Ian Mason
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The annual Cowboy Christmas Gift Show was held in North Platte over the weekend, attracting hundreds from across the region.

Admission to the show was only a donation of non-perishable food to give to North Platte food banks.

The show had dozens of vendors selling cowboy themed gifts, clothes, as well as many food vendors.

The show was held at the D&N Events Center in North Platte over Saturday and Sunday.

